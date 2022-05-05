STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A Conscious Choice 

The painting and sculpture exhibition displayed at Goethe-Zentrum titled ‘Collective Conscience’ stirs our hearts in the farthest corner.

Published: 05th May 2022 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Painting exhibition displayed at Goethe-Zentrum titled ‘Collective Conscience’ . (Photo | EPS)

Painting exhibition displayed at Goethe-Zentrum titled ‘Collective Conscience’ . (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The painting and sculpture exhibition displayed at Goethe-Zentrum titled ‘Collective Conscience’ stirs our hearts in the farthest corner. It makes us share the love for those who need it the most (the underprivileged children). City-based artist Deepa Nath is not interested in nature, still life, and landscape. She labours to capture the physiognomy of helpless orphans who do not get the love they deserve as humans. CE speaks to the artist about her inspiration and motif. 

Deepa Nath’s journey into the world of art began at the young age of 12. She believes that small things like a simple human touch/ gentle gaze of consideration of validation and approval from others can help underprivileged children grow healthy.

It is that she is trying to convey through her artwork. “I show up often at Advocates for Babies in Crisis Society. But not to provide the monitory support. I go there to hold the orphan babies in my arms so that they can get what they are most deprived of - human touch. I have to live through these emotions to convey them through art,” says Deepa. 

Her series on Girl Child is no different. “It’s a tribute to children and women. My late grandmother has had a profound influence on me during her formative years which reflects in my work,” says the artist. She has learnt the nuances of art, from masters such as Anant Bhide, Ambadas Mahurkar, and Muralidhar, Laxma Gowd and more recently from the Slade School of Art, London. Although, she has also worked with several mediums such as painting, drawing, sculpting, etching and other print techniques. All her works are dedicated to underprivileged children in their truest expressions.  

She addresses issues such as their education, gender bias, and corporal punishment: “The exhibition is an effort to stir our inner conscience to wake up and contribute in whatever way we can to make life a better place for these children.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
painting sculpture exhibition Goethe-Zentrum Collective Conscience underprivileged children education gender bias corporal punishment orphans
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp