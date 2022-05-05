BIE gears up for its 1st post-Covid test in 2 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the ensuing Inter exams which will be held “normally” after a gap of two Covid-19 dominated years.

With 9.07 lakh students expected to appear for these exams, about 25,000 invigilators have been arranged along with 150 flying squads. It is learnt the exams this year will be relatively easier for the students as the questions will be set from only 70 per cent of the syllabus. There would also be several more choices in each section so that a student can attempt more and score better.

It may be recalled that in October 2021, the students who are now in their second year, had taken their first-year final exams and only 49 per cent had passed. Eventually, the TSBIE was forced to declare as passed all those who failed in their first-year exams after widespread protests from student groups.

This year, both the first year and the second year exams will be held together as per normal schedule after a gap of two long years of the pandemic, making the exams all the more important. A major portion of the syllabus has been taught in person and dependence on online classes is close to zero.

Meanwhile, the officials are also keeping a close eye on the ongoing heatwave situation as the exams go on till 12pm when the heat tends to increase. The TSBIE has asked the medical department to allocate ANMs with medical kits at each centre.

Officials have also been asked to arrange ample shade for students and also provide cool drinking water and avoid any heat complications. The TSBIE has further asked students to report to centres on time as no 15 minute grace period would be allowed this time. They have also asked for proper hall tickets to be presented at the exam centres.

