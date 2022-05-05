‘Honour’ killing: Man stabbed to death by brother-in-law

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of an ‘honour killing’, a newly-wed youngster was brutally murdered by his brother-in-law and his friend at Saroornagar of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Wednesday night. The accused stabbed the victim, killing him on the spot, while the victim’s wife managed to escape, the police said. The victim and the accused’s sister belong to different religions which caused a rift between the families. But they got married in January, 2022.

P Sreedhar Reddy, ACP, LB Nagar, said special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The victim, who was in his mid-20s, hailed from Vikarabad district. He fell in love with the accused’s sister, who is in her early 20s. They got married against the wishes of their families. The couple used to live in a rented house at Saroornagar.

The victim used to work as a marketing executive while the woman was a home-maker. On Wednesday night, when they were returning home on their bike, two persons in another vehicle intercepted them. Before they could react, the accused attacked the victim with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot and fled from the spot.

As the incident happened in full public view, panic spread among horrified citizens in the area. Alerted by locals, the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.