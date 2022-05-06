STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frequent mishaps in Dundigal a cause for concern 

Deaths are also reported on the link road connecting the Nagpur and Mumbai National Highways as there is continuous movement of heavy vehicles.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On average, one accident has been recorded every three days under Dundigal police station limits of Cyberabad commissionerate, and a total of 54 deaths in 2021. However, the police officials say that the number of accidents has come down drastically.

The police attributed the number of accidents to speeding and rash driving. Dundigal Inspector P Ramana Reddy said they conduct awareness programmes on traffic rules and road safety at educational institutes and workplaces, apart from holding awareness drives in villages.

Police also found that the majority of the accident victims are bikers and pedestrians. K Chandra Shekar, Inspector, Jeedimetla (Traffic), said that ‘self-skidding’ of bikes leads to accidents and the non-helmet wearing bikers helmets die in such accidents.

Though a part of the Outer Ring Road falls under Dundigal police limits, the accidents on the ORR are fewer compared to the other roads in the area. Most accidents involve pedestrian deaths, who are knocked down by speeding vehicles while crossing the roads or after as the NH 765D towards Narsapur begins. 

Deaths are also reported on the link road connecting the Nagpur and Mumbai National Highways as there is the continuous movement of heavy vehicles. Officials, while pointing out that they are coordinating with departments to minimise accidents, said the road near Bowrampet passing through Dundigal forest area is also an accident-prone zone.

