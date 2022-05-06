STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

In another major drug bust at Hyderabad airport, heroin worth Rs 54 crore seized

Based on passenger profiling, Air Intelligence Unit officers identified and intercepted the South African woman, aged around 26, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight

Published: 06th May 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

The drug was concealed in powder form in handbags and file folders (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another major drug bust in the city, Customs officials seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 54 crore from a South African woman at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday. The woman had concealed the drug in powder form in handbags and file folders.

This is the second major heroin seizure by the Customs at the RGI airport recently.

On April 26, a Tanzanian national who ingested heroin in capsule form was nabbed and 108 capsules of the drug weighing 1389.10 grams and worth Rs 11.53 crore was recovered from him.

Based on passenger profiling, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit identified and intercepted the South African woman, aged around 26, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight.

On physical examination of her checked baggage, five ladies’ handbags and two file folders were found inside. On reasonable doubt that narcotic goods could be concealed inside, the handbags and file folders were cut open.

Fourteen black colored plastic packets were found concealed inside the side layers of the ladies’ handbags and the file folders. The packets were further found to contain some brownish white powder, which was tested with the narcotic drug detection kit and revealed to be heroin.

The smuggled heroin weighing 6.75 kg and valued at around Rs 54 crores in the international grey market was seized and the passenger was also detained for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad airport
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp