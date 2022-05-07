Drunk men assault traffic policemen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A realtor and his friends allegedly assaulted and abused traffic personnel when they were asked to take a drunk driving test at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city on Thursday night.

While A Naveen Reddy, SI KPHB traffic was injured in the attack, the accused also damaged the wireless set of the officer and threatened other cops on duty with dire consequences.

On a complaint from Naveen Reddy, police registered a case against Sunki Reddy Manikanta Reddy, his friends Bodu Sandeep Goud and Allu Ram Reddy and apprehended them. The incident occurred when the KPHB traffic team was conducting drunken driving checks near the Rythu Bazar,