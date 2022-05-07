STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk men assault traffic policemen

On a complaint from Naveen Reddy, police registered a case against Sunki Reddy Manikanta Reddy, his friends Bodu Sandeep Goud and Allu Ram Reddy and apprehended them. 

Published: 07th May 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A realtor and his friends allegedly assaulted and abused traffic personnel when they were asked to take a drunk driving test at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city on Thursday night.

While A Naveen Reddy, SI KPHB traffic was injured in the attack, the accused also damaged the wireless set of the officer and threatened other cops on duty with dire consequences. 

On a complaint from Naveen Reddy, police registered a case against Sunki Reddy Manikanta Reddy, his friends Bodu Sandeep Goud and Allu Ram Reddy and apprehended them. The incident occurred when the KPHB traffic team was conducting drunken driving checks near the Rythu Bazar, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
assaulted abused traffic personnel drunk driving Test Cyberabad
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp