Heroin worth Rs 54 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

The woman had concealed the drug in powder form in her hand bags and file folders.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

HeroinImage used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another major drug bust in the city, the customs officials seized 6.75 kg heroin worth Rs 54 crore from a South African woman at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday. The woman had concealed the drug in powder form in her handbags and file folders.

The passenger was also detained for further investigation. The officers of Air Intelligence Unit identified and intercepted the South African woman, 26, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha by a Qatar Airways flight. 

This is the second major heroin seizure by customs officials at the RGI airport in less than two weeks. On April 26, a Tanzanian national was nabbed and 108 capsules of heroin were recovered from him.

