Hyderabad police sign MoU for rehab of addicts 

While as various law and order agencies are proactively working to impose a crackdown on the supply chains of various contraband substances, this is the first major effort to discourage the demand. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Friday signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with various institutions to help get rid of substance abuse among drug addicts in the city. 

The MoU was signed with the Institute of Mental Health, Asha Group Hospitals, Phoenix Rehab Services Pvt Ltd, and Amrita Foundation Society.

Comments

