Infant dies as fridge falls on him at Uppal home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak mishap, a newborn boy died after the refrigerator at their home accidentally fell on him in Uppal in the city. The refrigerator toppled and fell on baby Mohd Riyazuddin who was sleeping near it when his two-and-a-half-year-old brother was playing with the refrigerator door. The incident happened late on Thursday.

Police said Mohd Badruddin, a plumber by profession, his wife Ashwiya live at Chilkanagar of Uppal with their children.

On Thursday, the couple was having dinner and their younger child Riyazuddin, who is two-and-a-half months old, was sleeping near the refrigerator. Their elder son started playing with the refrigerator door and was closing it, when it accidentally fell. The baby boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.