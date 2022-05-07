Man gets 10-years rigorous imprisonment for making drugs  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bachu Radha Krishna, a city-based businessman who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2016 for illegally manufacturing Alprazolam, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. A city court on Friday delivered the judgment in the case.

In June 2016, the DRI sleuths busted a laboratory in Jeedimetla run by Radha Krishna where Alprazolam was being manufactured illegally and seized 19.26 kg of Alprazolam, 218.86 kg of crude Alprazolam (in-process material), two cans of Isopropyl alcohol, two cans of Ortho Xylene and a can of Chloroform from the premises.