STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man gets 10-years rigorous imprisonment for making drugs  

In June 2016, the DRI sleuths busted a laboratory in Jeedimetla run by Radha Krishna where Alprazolam was being manufactured illegally and seized 19.26 kg of Alprazolam.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bachu Radha Krishna, a city-based businessman who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2016 for illegally manufacturing Alprazolam, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. A city court on Friday delivered the judgment in the case.

In June 2016, the DRI sleuths busted a laboratory in Jeedimetla run by Radha Krishna where Alprazolam was being manufactured illegally and seized 19.26 kg of Alprazolam, 218.86 kg of crude Alprazolam (in-process material), two cans of Isopropyl alcohol, two cans of Ortho Xylene and a can of Chloroform from the premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
businessman arrested Revenue Intelligence illegally manufacturing Alprazolam imprisonment
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp