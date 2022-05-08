Fire breaks out at Srivani Hospital, no loss of life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out at Srivani Hospital in Moosarambagh early on Saturday damaging the furniture and other equipment. Police stated that there was no loss of life in the accident and all the 15 persons present in the building escaped safely.

According to the police, “The fire possibly broke out due to a short circuit in Srivani Hospital. A transformer close to the hospital entrance was secured and it was not the cause for the flames.”

Srivani Hospital is owned by Umakanth Goud who in turn purchased it three years ago when it was named Farhat Hospital. Police said there were only three patients inside during the time of the incident.

Two of them were women who came for normal deliveries, so they left the hospital. Meanwhile, another patient was moved to a nearby hospital. Locals and the hospital management informed the police and the fire department who reached the spot with two fire brigades and put out the flames.

