National Commission for Scheduled Castes panel announces ex-gratia for slain Nagaraju’s family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vijay Sampla, chairperson for the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has announced `8.50 lakh as ex-gratia to the bereaved family of B Nagaraju, who was murdered in Saroornagar on Wednesday.

He visited Marpally village in Vikarabad district to meet the family members of Nagaraju on Saturday, where he announced the release of `4 lakh as immediate relief to Nagaraju’s family members. Assuring speedy justice to the victimised family, he said that he would try to get the case examined in a fast-track court.

Sampla also assured allotment of a three-acre land to Nagaraju’s family, a 2BHK house, and said that he would try to give a government job to Nagaraju’s wife Syed Ashrin Sultana. Nagaraju, who married Sultana on January 31, 2022, was brutally murdered on a busy street in Saroornagar, by Sultana’s brother and her brother-in-law.