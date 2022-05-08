STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

National Commission for Scheduled Castes panel announces ex-gratia for slain Nagaraju’s family

Sampla also assured allotment of a three-acre land to Nagaraju’s family, a 2BHK house, and said that he would try to give government job to Nagaraju’s wife Syed Ashrin Sultana. 

Published: 08th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sampla visited Marpally village in Vikarabad district to meet the family members of Nagaraju on Saturday. ( Photo | Twitter, @thevijaysampla)

Vijay Sampla visited Marpally village in Vikarabad district to meet the family members of Nagaraju on Saturday. ( Photo | Twitter, @thevijaysampla)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vijay Sampla, chairperson for the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has announced `8.50 lakh as ex-gratia to the bereaved family of B Nagaraju, who was murdered in Saroornagar on Wednesday.

He visited Marpally village in Vikarabad district to meet the family members of Nagaraju on Saturday, where he announced the release of `4 lakh as immediate relief to Nagaraju’s family members. Assuring speedy justice to the victimised family, he said that he would try to get the case examined in a fast-track court. 

Sampla also assured allotment of a three-acre land to Nagaraju’s family, a 2BHK house, and said that he would try to give a government job to Nagaraju’s wife Syed Ashrin Sultana. Nagaraju, who married Sultana on January 31, 2022, was brutally murdered on a busy street in Saroornagar, by Sultana’s brother and her brother-in-law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission Scheduled Castes ex-gratia Saroornagar murdered
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp