Nurse killed as car hits her scooter in Gachibowli

A staff nurse died and her colleague sustained major injuries when a car hit their scooter near Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:04 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A staff nurse died and her colleague sustained major injuries when a car hit their scooter near Gachibowli Stadium here on Saturday. The accident occurred when Sukine Nagarani, 23, who works as a staff nurse at Continental Hospital in Gachibowli, was taking a U-turn towards DLF when a Maruti Brezza knocked her down. Her pillion rider Hymavathi sustained critial injuries and is under treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to Gachibowli police, the driver of Brezza, M Pranaya, who is a bank employee, pressed the accelerator pedal in confusion when the lace of his shoe got entangled in the brake pedal which led to the accident.

A case has been registered in Gachibowli police station by her maternal uncle. The police ruled out drunken driving by the car driver and the accident is described as one caused by rash and negligent driving.

