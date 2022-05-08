STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paramilitary forces help Mulugu tribals who lost homes to deadly fire

Though paramilitary forces have been deployed in Mulugu district to deal with militants in the Agency areas, they have turned saviours for tribals, who lost their homes to a major fire on April 28.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Serving and retired paramilitary force personnel distribute gas stoves and other essentials to tribals in Shanigakunta village of Mulugu district. (Photo | EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
HYDERABAD:  Though paramilitary forces have been deployed in Mulugu district to deal with militants in the Agency areas, they have turned saviours for tribals, who lost their homes to a major fire on April 28. The fire in Shanigakunta village of Mangapet mandal reduced at least 25 houses to ashes while partially damaging 15 of them in the tribal habitation. 

As a part of anti-extremist operations, companies of paramilitary forces — Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Telangana’s Armed Reserve — were camping in Warangal, situated approximately 80 km away. As soon as they got to know about the incident, they joined the rescue operations. The members of the Telangana Ex Central Paramilitary Force Welfare Foundation (TECPMFWF) also reached out to the affected families.

Along with serving personnel, they distributed gas stoves, sarees and clothes, other household items, books, stationery, food and cash to the affected residents. The fire had broken out after a heap of dry grass kept in the front yard of a house caught fire when people were cooking. It spread to 40 of the 130 houses in the village.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka also distributed daily essentials, utensils and bedsheets to the tribal residents. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured the affected families that the government will rehabilitate them as early as possible.

