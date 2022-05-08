Ten arrested in two separate betting racket busts, Rs 2.6 lakh stake money seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the North Zone Task Force and Mahankali and Market police on Saturday arrested 10 persons in two separate instances for reportedly indulging in betting during the ongoing IPL season. Mahankali police officials said three punters, a collecting agent and the main organiser were arrested. They all worked as goldsmiths in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits.

The organiser Chandra Shekar Dey also looped in his friends — collection agent Dilip Das and punters Kartick Guchait, Deepak Panja and Robin Kolley — from his hometown in West Bengal.

Chandra Shekar was using an online platform, cricketbet9, for the betting operations. He would share the log-in username and password with the punters. All the five accused were booked under the Gaming Act.

All were nabbed from Chandra Shekar’s residence in Old Bhoiguda and seized Rs 1.40 lakh cash from their possession.

Six phones, Rs 1.18 L seized

Similarly, Market police arrested five other persons from West Bengal and Maharashtra in connection with IPL betting rackets. The main organiser, Giyasuddin Mallick, a native of West Bengal, carried out the illegal operation with the help of his collection agent Nandakishore Rambhav along with three other punters from West Bengal.