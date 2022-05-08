STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ten arrested in two separate betting racket busts, Rs 2.6 lakh stake money seized

Chandra Shekar was using an online platform, cricketbet9, for the betting operations. He would share the log-in username and password with the punters.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sleuths with the North Zone Task Force and Mahankali and Market police on Saturday arrested 10 persons in two separate instances for reportedly indulging in betting during the ongoing IPL season. Mahankali police officials said three punters, a collecting agent and the main organiser were arrested. They all worked as goldsmiths in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits.

The organiser Chandra Shekar Dey also looped in his friends — collection agent  Dilip Das and punters Kartick Guchait, Deepak Panja and Robin Kolley — from his hometown in West Bengal. 

Chandra Shekar was using an online platform, cricketbet9, for the betting operations. He would share the log-in username and password with the punters. All the five accused were booked under the Gaming Act. 
All were nabbed from Chandra Shekar’s residence in Old Bhoiguda and seized Rs 1.40 lakh cash from their possession. 

Six phones, Rs 1.18 L seized
Similarly, Market police arrested five other persons from West Bengal and Maharashtra in connection with IPL betting rackets. The main organiser, Giyasuddin Mallick, a native of West Bengal, carried out the illegal operation with the help of his collection agent Nandakishore Rambhav along with three other punters from West Bengal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Zone Task betting IPL season Arrested
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp