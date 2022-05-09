STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Brahmostavam celebrations end at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The celebrations concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies.

Published: 09th May 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

The six-day Brahmostavam celebrations which started on last Tuesday at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded with gaiety and devotion on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The six-day Brahmostavam celebrations, which started on Tuesday at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded on Sunday. As part of the final celebrations, Maha Purnahuti and Chakra Snanam was conducted for various Utsavar deities in the morning. This was followed by Pushpa Yagam and a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda. Special prayers were performed in the evening with ecstatic Bhajans and Kirtans. 

The celebrations concluded with  Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies. The most auspicious “Sri Sri Radha Govinda 108-Kalasha Maha Abhishekam” began in the evening amid the chanting of vedic mantras and Harinam sankirtan by devotees.

Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna movement, Hyderabad performed Sri Radha Govinda Maha Abhisekham and later the holy water was sprinkled on the gathered devotees, as part of Maha  samprokshana. Many devotees from all parts of the city participated enthusiastically in the celebrations to seek blessings.

Speaking on occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said, “The six-day long Brahmotsavam celebrations conclude today. These festivities were performed strictly as per Shastric injunctions under the supervision of experienced archakas.” He added that Hare Krishna Golden Temple will be celebrating Sri Narsimha Jayanthi celebration on May 15. He also requested all the devotees to participate in the festivities and receive the blessings of the lord.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmostavam Hare Krishna Golden Temple Celebration
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp