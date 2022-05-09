Brahmostavam celebrations end at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The six-day Brahmostavam celebrations, which started on Tuesday at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded on Sunday. As part of the final celebrations, Maha Purnahuti and Chakra Snanam was conducted for various Utsavar deities in the morning. This was followed by Pushpa Yagam and a Grand 108 Kalasha Maha Abhishekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda. Special prayers were performed in the evening with ecstatic Bhajans and Kirtans.

The celebrations concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Dhwaja Avarohana ceremonies. The most auspicious “Sri Sri Radha Govinda 108-Kalasha Maha Abhishekam” began in the evening amid the chanting of vedic mantras and Harinam sankirtan by devotees.

Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of Hare Krishna movement, Hyderabad performed Sri Radha Govinda Maha Abhisekham and later the holy water was sprinkled on the gathered devotees, as part of Maha samprokshana. Many devotees from all parts of the city participated enthusiastically in the celebrations to seek blessings.

Speaking on occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said, “The six-day long Brahmotsavam celebrations conclude today. These festivities were performed strictly as per Shastric injunctions under the supervision of experienced archakas.” He added that Hare Krishna Golden Temple will be celebrating Sri Narsimha Jayanthi celebration on May 15. He also requested all the devotees to participate in the festivities and receive the blessings of the lord.