STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ex-tenant arrested for killing 80-year-old woman

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suresh’s family was a tenant at Hymavathi’s house in the past.

Published: 09th May 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police claimed to have solved the murder of  80-year-old Jupudi Hymavathi and arrested the accused, Natta Suresh Karun Dev alias Suresh (27). DCP D Mary Prashanti said that police received a call on Thursday that the woman was killed at her residence. Suryaraopet police rushed to the spot along with a dog squad and clues team.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suresh’s family was a tenant at Hymavathi’s house in the past. Suresh and his family members used to visit her. Suresh was addicted to vices and took loans from various persons. He hatched a plan to kill the woman. “Suresh went to Hymavathi house on Thursday and had lunch with her. After she fell asleep, Suresh attacked her with an iron rod and smothered her with a pillow. Suresh fled the scene with gold ornaments and Rs 20,000,” the DCP said. The DCP said they traced the accused using his call record data and advanced technology to trace his location. Police recovered 168 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 12,000 cash from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryaraopet police Murder Arrest
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp