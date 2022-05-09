Ex-tenant arrested for killing 80-year-old woman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police claimed to have solved the murder of 80-year-old Jupudi Hymavathi and arrested the accused, Natta Suresh Karun Dev alias Suresh (27). DCP D Mary Prashanti said that police received a call on Thursday that the woman was killed at her residence. Suryaraopet police rushed to the spot along with a dog squad and clues team.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suresh’s family was a tenant at Hymavathi’s house in the past. Suresh and his family members used to visit her. Suresh was addicted to vices and took loans from various persons. He hatched a plan to kill the woman. “Suresh went to Hymavathi house on Thursday and had lunch with her. After she fell asleep, Suresh attacked her with an iron rod and smothered her with a pillow. Suresh fled the scene with gold ornaments and Rs 20,000,” the DCP said. The DCP said they traced the accused using his call record data and advanced technology to trace his location. Police recovered 168 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 12,000 cash from him.