‘Honk&Pay’ to lower decibels in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the state government goes ahead with its decision, Hyderabad will be the first city in India to instal acoustic and automated cameras that would ultimately make it a ‘no-honking city’. A brainchild of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the proposal, tentatively called ‘Honk&Pay’ would see the installation of these high-tech cameras across GHMC limits that would automatically take pictures of vehicles that sound the horn.

In fact, ACOEM, a German company, had demonstrated the technology following which top police officials have decided to form a committee that would look into the possibility of implementing it.

Sound meters already allotted to each traffic police station will be used to identify vehicles that use horns with higher than permitted decibel levels, said a police official.

A traffic DCP said: “Excessive honking is a social evil. A similar project was conceptualised in Mumbai, but not implemented. Now, with advanced technology, we can zero in on the vehicle that is too noisy by tracking the sound waves. A demonstration by a German company was quite impressive.” He said that once the cameras are in place, e-challans may be sent to the violators and the penalty amount would be about Rs 1,000.