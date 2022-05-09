STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Honk&Pay’ to lower decibels in city

Sound meters already allotted to each traffic police station will be used to identify vehicles that use horns with higher than permitted decibel levels, said a police official.

Published: 09th May 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the state government goes ahead with its decision, Hyderabad will be the first city in India to instal acoustic and automated cameras that would ultimately make it a ‘no-honking city’. A brainchild of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the proposal, tentatively called ‘Honk&Pay’ would see the installation of these high-tech cameras across GHMC limits that would automatically take pictures of vehicles that sound the horn. 

In fact, ACOEM, a German company, had demonstrated the technology following which top police officials have decided to form a committee that would look into the possibility of implementing it. 
A traffic DCP said: “Excessive honking is a social evil. A similar project was conceptualised in Mumbai, but not implemented. Now, with advanced technology, we can zero in on the vehicle that is too noisy by tracking the sound waves. A demonstration by a German company was quite impressive.” He said that once the cameras are in place, e-challans may be sent to the violators and the penalty amount would be about Rs 1,000.

