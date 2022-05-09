STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mechanical sweeping on the anvil for 21 Urban Local Bodies in TS

Buoyed by success of the initiative in GHMC limits, MAUD Dept has proposed to use mechanical sweepers to clean 1K km of roads

Published: 09th May 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mechanical sweeping would be utilised to clean the roads, parking and commercial areas and residential blocks across the state.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to do away with manual sweeping and prevent road accidents, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has decided to deploy mechanical sweeping machines on 1,000 km of road in 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana. This was proposed after seeing the success of mechanical sweeping in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. They would be utilised to clean the roads, parking and commercial areas and residential blocks across the state.

Over 800 km of road will be swept by deploying truck-mounted vacuum-assisted mechanical sweeping machines (minimum 5 cum capacity) and over 230 km of roads will be swept by deploying self-propelled vacuum-assisted sweeping machines (minimum 800 litres (0.8 cum) hopper capacity). 

The sweeping of designated roads in various ULBs will be taken up as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, by deploying mechanical sweeping machines of required capacity for a period of 10 years on an outsourcing basis in three packages. The sweeping machines shall pick, remove and dispose of the loose materials, debris and rubbish deposited and would be able to clear the dust on or along the road, central verge and the footpath. 

Officials stated that the machines should operate, ply at the extreme left or at the right side of the carriageway only, and not at the middle and centre of the carriage.Officials said the garbage or dust collected should be transported and disposed of without spreading dust at the place designated by the respective ULB (generally dumping yard) by means of the same sweeping machine, by engaging suitable closed trucks. The agencies have to install GPS systems and mobile phones in all the sweeping machines engaged at their cost in each vehicle and keep them in working condition to track the movement.

In the Sangareddy cluster, these machines will clean 50 km in Nizampet, 60 km in Shamshabad, 60 km in Turkayamjal, 54 km in Bandlaguda Jagir, 50 km in Pedda Amberpet and 61 km in Sangareddy. Similarly in Nalgonda cluster, the machines would clean 64 km in Badepally, 60 km in Siddipet, 60 km in Nalgonda, 30 km in Narayanpet, Wanaparthy and Kodad each and 20 km in Bhongir. In the Warangal cluster, the mechanical sweepers will clean 65 km of roads in Adilabad, 70 km in Ramagundam, 120 km in Warangal, 26 km in Kagaznagar, among other places. 

In a nutshell

  • The sweeping machines shall pick, remove and dispose of the loose materials, debris and rubbish deposited and would be able to clear the dust on or along the road, central median and footpath
  • The agencies have to install GPS systems and mobile phones in the sweeping machines engaged at their cost in each vehicle and keep them in working condition
  • They would be deployed to clean roads, parking areas and other such places
