Missing man suspect in mom’s murder

Published: 09th May 2022 09:50 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a woman was found dead at her Saroornagar residence, and her jewellery missing, police suspect that her adopted son who has also gone missing may be involved in her death. He was seen leaving the house with a bag in hand in CCTV footage. The deceased Bhoodevi lived with her husband Jangaiah and son Sai Teja at P&T Colony in the Saroornagar area. 

Jangaiah found Bhoodevi lying unconscious on Saturday morning. He looked for his son to help him take her to hospital, but he was missing from the house, and his mobile phone was also switched off. Jangaiah then took his relatives' help to take her to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Assuming she might have had a heart attack when Jangaiah was preparing for her last rites, he was shocked to see that his wife’s gold ornaments were missing from the house. When a medical professional examined the body, it was established that she had died of asphyxiation.

Police said that Jangiah was not ready to file a complaint earlier. After the medical report, however, police filed a case and scanned the premises and surrounding areas. Sai Teja was captured in a CCTV leaving the house with a bag in his hands. Police are also verifying if someone else was involved in the murder.

