50-year-old woman set ablaze by husband dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her husband on Sunday, succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday. The victim Masa Anitha Bai used to work as a sanitation worker in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The accused Raju came home drunk on Sunday and picked up an argument with Anitha, said police, adding that he emptied the fuel bottle after beating her and and set her ablaze at their residence in Mailardevpally.