50-year-old woman set ablaze by husband dies

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her husband on Sunday, succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday. The victim Masa Anitha Bai used to work as a sanitation worker in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The accused Raju came home drunk on Sunday and picked up an argument with Anitha, said police, adding that he emptied the fuel bottle after beating her and and set her ablaze at their residence in Mailardevpally.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sri Lanka: Who're the frontrunners to become next PM?
Baba Azam gets bail in an enemy property grabbing case, other cases to keep him in jail
Two newborns found dead at a private hospital in Hyderabad
Loudspeaker row: 'Don't test out patience', Raj Thackeray tells Uddhav
Ensure quality power supply at reasonable rates to industries: FM tells state governments