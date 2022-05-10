An amazing display of talent 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone loves a dose of glamour in their life. Footwear Design and  Development Institute’s (FDDI), Graduate Fashion Week 2022 at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Monday was a sneak peek to what the young fashionista students have learned so far and give them the stage to flaunt their creativity. The main aim of the event was to showcase the designs produced by the students of FDDI. The Institute offers courses in footwear design and production, fashion designing, retail and fashion merchandise, leather goods and accessories design. 

The 2018 batch will be evaluated based on the show for the final project. A total of 150 students will be graduating in this year.  The Graduate Fashion Week began with cultural programmes followed by a fashion show where in 47 concepts of fashion, footwear, leather and other accessories were displayed by 80 students.

