STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Belly-ful of food and fun

The event served as a great platform for start ups in the city as the much-needed push.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Long queues, large crowds and busy counters — that’s what the BYOB — Bring Your Own Belly event at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Madhapur looked like.With over 150 food stalls, photobooths, a play arena and more, the event turned to be a huge hit. Since it was a pet-friendly event, many walked in with their cute little furry friends.Going by the number of people that turned up at the event, it was evident that Hyderabad craved for such an event post two years’ lull. Food, drinks, games and laughs — Sunday sure looked like the perfect weekend at BYOB. 

Everything from an ice gola to a biryani stall was well received. The event served as a great platform for start ups in the city as the much-needed push. Everything from jewellery to bags, footwear, stationary, lifestyle and accessories — people got all that and more here. Food stalls like Shoyu, Frykiki, were some of the special attractions at the event. New bakers got a good exposure as they got to interact with the crowd and also sell their bestselling baking delights.

The photo booth at the entrance gabbed everyone’s attention with the huge-sized props including burgers, donuts and pineapple — from selfies to portraits, the cameras kept clicking. Towards the evening, the event witnessed performances of bands like Capricio and Rival Mob, along with artists Lojal, Saachi and Peekay.

Apart from browsing through the innumerable stalls — for window shopping and purposeful ones — there were also kiosks set up for people to sit enjoy the food and music. Sunday night seemed to the perfect end to a eventful weekend to fun-loving Hyderabadis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp