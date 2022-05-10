Belly-ful of food and fun

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Long queues, large crowds and busy counters — that’s what the BYOB — Bring Your Own Belly event at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Madhapur looked like.With over 150 food stalls, photobooths, a play arena and more, the event turned to be a huge hit. Since it was a pet-friendly event, many walked in with their cute little furry friends.Going by the number of people that turned up at the event, it was evident that Hyderabad craved for such an event post two years’ lull. Food, drinks, games and laughs — Sunday sure looked like the perfect weekend at BYOB.

Everything from an ice gola to a biryani stall was well received. The event served as a great platform for start ups in the city as the much-needed push. Everything from jewellery to bags, footwear, stationary, lifestyle and accessories — people got all that and more here. Food stalls like Shoyu, Frykiki, were some of the special attractions at the event. New bakers got a good exposure as they got to interact with the crowd and also sell their bestselling baking delights.

The photo booth at the entrance gabbed everyone’s attention with the huge-sized props including burgers, donuts and pineapple — from selfies to portraits, the cameras kept clicking. Towards the evening, the event witnessed performances of bands like Capricio and Rival Mob, along with artists Lojal, Saachi and Peekay.

Apart from browsing through the innumerable stalls — for window shopping and purposeful ones — there were also kiosks set up for people to sit enjoy the food and music. Sunday night seemed to the perfect end to a eventful weekend to fun-loving Hyderabadis.