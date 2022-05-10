STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crafts galore

The emporium includes products by rural artisans from various districts encapsulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of vocal for local.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka is known for its handicraft industry, for being unique, intricate, and time-tested. Cauvery handicrafts emporium, a Government of Karnataka undertaking, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy at City Centre Mall, Banjara Hills, on Sunday. Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, and Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, D Roopa Moudgil, walked the emporium and explained the handicraft exhibits to the Union Minister. 

The emporium includes products by rural artisans from various districts encapsulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of vocal for local. “My emporium, my pride. New Cauvery at Hyderabad. Resplendent with intricately designed handicrafts, ambrosial with sandalwood, pompous with rosewood, boastful of swaggering work of our artisans,” D Roopa Moudgil posted a Tweet after inaugurating the emporium.  

The sandalwood and rosewood grown in abundance in Karnataka have led to the legacy of exquisite sandalwood carvings and complex rosewood inlay work, and the store is packed with these crafts. The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, with the help of Cauvery handicrafts emporium keeps alive age-old traditions by passing on guarded techniques from generation to generation.

