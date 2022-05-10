Didn’t know this would be Nagaraju’s last Eid, cries wife Ashrin Sulatana

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar ‘honour’ killing victim B Nagaraju’s wife Ashrin Sultana had asked him not to go to work on Wednesday, May 4, as the couple wanted some rest after the Eid festivities. Speaking to Express, she recollected Nagaraju telling her that her brother-in-law Mohammed Masood Ahmed had visited the former’s workplace and made enquiries about purchasing a car, two days before the murder. “Nagaraju had then called and told me, but I thought it might be a case of mistaken identity.”

Ashrin, a graduate, who is staying in Nagaraju’s home now, after his murder by her brother Mobin and Masood, wishes to fulfill Nagaraju’s dreams and take care of his family. Ashrin observed Roza everyday during the month of Ramzan while Nagaraju would offer Namaz with her. On the day of Eid, they had invited a few friends to their home for food. When the friends left, it was late and the couple went to sleep only during the early hours of the next day.

“Usually, he would leave home by 8.30 am everyday, but on that day (after Eid), he woke up at around 10 am. I asked him to stay home and get some rest. But he said that he did not want to take leave and left. Little did I imagine that it would be his last day,” said Ashrin.

Nagaraju dropped her at his cousin’s home in the neighbourhood and left for work. At night, he picked up Ashrin and the couple was returning home when the accused attacked them. “Initially I did not know it was my brother and brother-in-law. But after they pushed me aside and when I went to his rescue again, I clearly saw my brother and started begging him, but it was of no help,” she added.

After marriage, Ashrin had asked Nagaraju several times to take her to his home in Marpally, but he said that first they have to settle, build a house, buy a car and only then would they go to his parents. “He would always tell me that he will take me to my home in a year’s time, after purchasing a new car, so that my family will understand that they are settled and also that he is taking good care of me.”

Nagaraju wanted Ashrin to study well and get a government job and he told her that after Ramzan, she could apply for the posts for which a notification was issued recently. “Right now I am not in a state to think of anything or even applying for jobs. But I will definitely get a government job and take good care of his family members. I am not leaving them and will continue to stay with them for my life,” she said.