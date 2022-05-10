STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-mark question on Siddipet’s swachh drive

Students in the town stated that it was great to write an article about their clean school in Siddipet.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Swachh School (Swachh Pathshaala) programme launched in Siddipet received some special recognition on Monday. School students in Siddipet were are being specially trained about cleanliness alongside their usual syllabus. They have been encouraged by Health Minister Harish Rao to educate people on public health, separation of wet, dry garbage, harmful garbage, plastic prevention, garbage dump etc.

It has been adjudged the second cleanest school in Siddipet after Bengaluru in South India. A four-mark question in an Intermediate First Year exam on Monday asked students to write a short essay about the Swachha School in Siddipet. 

Students in the town stated that it was great to write an article about their clean school in Siddipet. Harish often talks about Siddipet being hailed as a laboratory for the rest of the State. Commenting on the question, Minister Harish said he was proud about Siddipet’s achievements. He opined that Ibrahimpur village in Siddipet constituency led the way in constructing soak pits in the country.

