STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC swimming pools yet to open for summer

Residents say they are being turned away by staffers without being furnished a date as to when pools will reopen

Published: 10th May 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

A worker cleans a GHMC swimming pool in Amberpet. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those who wanted to make a splash in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ‘s (GHMC) swimming pools to beat the heat are a disappointed lot these days.  Though the sweltering summer is already halfway through, none of the swimming pools are ready as they either have gone defunct or are in immediate need of repairs.

Every day hundreds of youth and parents of children are visiting swimming pools only to be greeted by closed doors and unhelpful staff. They do not give them any information as to when the pools would be back to normal. With a dead-pan expression on their faces, they tell them curtly that the swimming pool is being repaired.

The negligence of the civic body staff in keeping the swimming pools ready ahead of summer has in fact made the GHMC lose `1.5 crore to `2 crore by way of registrations. The swimming pools have remained closed during the last two years on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. Making hay while the sun still shone, private swimming pools are making a fast buck, capitalising on the rising demand from the youth for a facility to cool off. “I am going to the Vijayanagar Colony swimming pool frequently to know when it is going to be opened. The staff tell me that it would be opened soon but would not say when. March and April months have gone by and now we are in the middle of May. Till now the pool is not ready,’’ Krishna Kumar, resident of Masab Tank said.

“We are regularly going to the Ameerpet swimming pool for the last one month to find out when it would be opened. The staff say that some chemicals are needed to clean the pool,”  Rambabu of Balkampet said. The staff working in various swimming pools told Express that there are about 50 to 75 such enquiries every day. “Some people are using abusive language to vent their anger at us for the delay in opening the swimming pools. Senior officials have to decide when to open the swimming pools,” the staff at the 
pools said.

The 11 swimming pools include Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Vijayanagar Colony, Amberpet, Sanathnagar, Sachivalaya Nagar in LB Nagar,  Moghalpura and Chandulal Baradari. Three Baby swimming pools are there at Amberpet, Moghalpura, and Chandulal Baradari.

GHMC officials said that they could not open the pools in summer owing to minor repairs like filtration plants and civic repairs. At some pools one can find sprouting of algal weeds, making water greenish in colour. The pools were closed for over two years because of the Covid-19 and now the staff are carrying out the repair works. By the time they are ready, summer would have passed and the rainy season would have set in. But by then demand would have gone down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC swimming pools
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp