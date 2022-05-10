Grid Dynamics’ to employ 1K engineers in Hyderabad centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Grid Dynamics Holdings, an enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions company, announced the establishment of an operational centre in Hyderabad. The firm is expected to employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by the end of 2022.

“The location of Hyderabad, with modern and class-A workspaces, and a concentration of highly skilled and educated engineers, will be a key contributor to our ongoing growth and help strengthen shareholder value. We are excited to further deepen our design thinking and agile development prowess, and ability to solve complex problems for Fortune 1000 customers,” said Grid Dynamics Holdings CEO Leonard Livschitz.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say, “Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers, and the availability of abundant talent. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and become a key driver for the growth globally.”Grid Dynamics Holdings’ aggressive hiring goals will be achieved through multiple paths, including direct hiring and potential mergers.