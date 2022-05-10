STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Grid Dynamics’ to employ 1K engineers in Hyderabad centre

The firm is expected to employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by the end of 2022. 

Published: 10th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Grid Dynamics Holdings, an enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions company, announced the establishment of an operational centre in Hyderabad. The firm is expected to employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by the end of 2022. 

“The location of Hyderabad, with modern and class-A workspaces, and a concentration of highly skilled and educated engineers, will be a key contributor to our ongoing growth and help strengthen shareholder value. We are excited to further deepen our design thinking and agile development prowess, and ability to solve complex problems for Fortune 1000 customers,” said Grid Dynamics Holdings CEO Leonard Livschitz.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say, “Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers, and the availability of abundant talent. We are sure that the Hyderabad centre will exceed all its growth estimates and become a key driver for the growth globally.”Grid Dynamics Holdings’ aggressive hiring goals will be achieved through multiple paths, including direct hiring and potential mergers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp