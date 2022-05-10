STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hic, hic, hurry! Hyderabad youth dials 100, asks cops for two beers

Madhu, a native of Narsapur village in Doultabad mandal, currently lives in Hyderabad with his family.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The staff of Doultabad police station, who rushed to a village 7 km away on receiving a Dial 100 call from a youth saying he was in danger, were in for a rude shock when he ordered them to get him two beers.The youngster, who was at a wedding party, told the police that the alcohol he had consumed till then was insufficient and he needed some beer to stay in high spirits. Besides, all the wine shops were closed at the hour, said the sozzled youth, making it an ‘emergency’. 

The youngster identified as Janigala Madhu, 22, a school drop-out, even argued that the police was addressing people’s needs and arranging some beer for him was one such need. V Ramesh Kumar, SI Doultabad, said a case had been registered against Madhu and he was counselled. “Dial 100 is an emergency service. We request people to not misuse it and only call it when there is a genuine need,” he added.

Madhu, a native of Narsapur village in Doultabad mandal, currently lives in Hyderabad with his family. On Thursday, he came to Goka Faslabad, a neighbouring village for a wedding. Around 2.30 am on Friday, he called up Dial 100 saying a group of people were about to attack him. A night patrol team rushed to the village from the police station. They found Madhu safe and sound and there was no sign of any disturbance. Setting the Bachhus lover’s pleas aside, the policemen collected Madhu’s details and returned. On Friday, the 22-year-old, who had sobered up by then, was summoned along with his father to the police station where the two were counselled. 

Comments

