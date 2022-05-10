STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HMWS&SB to sanction new tap connections under ORR 

As the monsoon is nearing, steps should be taken to lay as many pipelines as 
possible, he said. 

Published: 10th May 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Monday instructed the Water Board officials to organise special camps in order to sanction new tap connections in the localities where the Outer Ring Road  (ORR) Phase-2 pipeline works for drinking water are completed. 

During a review meeting on ORR Phase-2 works held at HMWS&SB head office in Khairatabad, he also stressed on the need to create awareness among people about the board's plan to sanction new connections. The ORR Phase-2 project, taken up at an estimated cost of `1,200 crore, envisages to  provide water for municipal corporations, municipalities, gram panchayats, villages, residential colonies and gated communities. During the review meeting, the Water Board MD advised the agencies to complete all works by end of this year. 
possible, he said. 

Comments

