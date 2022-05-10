STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter exam delayed due to wrong question paper 

In an embarrassing goof-up, the Intermediate exam for First Year students was delayed at a centre in Kodad by almost one hour.

Published: 10th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an embarrassing goof-up, the Intermediate exam for First Year students was delayed at a centre in Kodad by almost one hour. The exam scheduled was English Paper 1 and the question papers to be given to the students fell short. A total of 243 students were at the centre, and allegedly a different subject’s question papers landed at the centre.

Owing to this, students were made to sit at the centre for an hour during which excess question papers from other centres were collected and brought to the place where it fell short. An official statement issued by the TSBIE said, “In one centre in Suryapet, the wrong bundle was supplied by the printer.

This was quickly rectified by obtaining and rushing the correct set of question paper from district bulk and spare papers from nearby centres. The students of this centre were made to sit inside the exam halls and write the exam with one hour delay. The students of this centre were given a full 3 hours time to write their exams.”

Comments

