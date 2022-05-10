SUV in reverse kills 3-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl Y Siri, came under the wheels of an SUV and died at Nacharam in the city on Monday evening. The incident happened when the driver of the vehicle was moving the vehicle in the reverse direction and did not notice the girl playing in the area, said police.

On a complaint from her father Y Karunakar, police registered a case against the vehicle driver and started investigation. According to the police, the victim’s family resides in Raghavendra Colony of Nacharam. On Monday evening, when the child was playing outside their home, an SUV moving in the reverse direction, ran over her. As she was severely injured, her parents rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

