Two newborns found dead at a private hospital in Hyderabad

The families protested near the hospital demanding action against the hospital administration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two newborns who were being treated in incubators at a private hospital in Pathergatti in the old city area of Hyderabad, were found dead under suspicious circumstances. 

Families of the children, a girl and a boy, who were born on Tuesday morning, claimed that the hospital’s negligence claimed their children’s lives. They claimed that the children being treated in incubators had burns on their bodies.

It was found that immediately after the delivery, the children were placed in incubators for treating some complications. During the evening, they were found dead.

The families are yet to lodge a complaint with the police. They were protesting near the hospital demanding action against the hospital administration.

