Woman creates stir with nude protest outside film production house 

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman claiming to be a junior artiste in Tollywood staged a nude protest in front of a leading film production house at Jubilee Hills on Monday. Police picked up the woman, got her dressed and produced her in court. She was later shifted to the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda, said S Rajashekar Reddy, Inspector, Jubilee Hills.

Police said the woman belonging to Andhra Pradesh, arrived on the road outside the production house’s office and protested. Locals who saw her dialled 100 for the police and complained. The call was routed to Jubilee Hills police station and a patrol team rushed to the spot. After seeing the woman, they called up women personnel, who took her aside, got her dressed and shifted her to Jubilee Hills police station.

Later her family members were also informed. Police then produced her before the court with a request to refer her to the Institute of Mental Health where she was shifted. Inquiries revealed that earlier in 2019, 2020 and 2021 too, she protested and was lodged at the Institute of Mental Health. Police also found that she has no connection with the production house, though she made some allegations against the house and also others from the industry. It is also not clear as to how she is associated with the film industry and if she had acted in any films in the past.

