Adikmet RoB in shambles for want of repairs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Adikmet, Jamia Osmania Railway Station is tottering, the wear and tear visible to the naked and untrained eyes. Frequent complaints lodged by the residents as well as motorists regarding damage of expansion joints and excessive vibrations during heavy vehicular movement over the RoB appear to have had some effect on the GHMC.

Apart from the damage to expansion joints -- the gap between these joints widens ever so often despite being refilled with bitumen, giving commuters a spine-shaking experience -- damage to certain girders in the RoB have been also noticed.

The RoB was thrown open to the public in August 2007 by former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, years after construction began in 1998, but was practically abandoned in 2000. For the last several years, the RoB has been lying in a deplorable condition due to poor maintenance.

The RoB provides alternative routes for vehicles going towards Vidyanagar and Adikmet from Tarnaka and vice-versa. The RoB also eases traffic flow on the Mettuguda and Tarnaka main road.GHMC officials told Express that the project and maintenance engineers had some time ago conducted a joint inspection and observed severe distress in the bridge.

To understand the severity of the distress in the bridge, the GHMC utilised the services of M/s Stedrant Techno Clinic Private Limited for investigation, non destructive testing and to suggest rehabilitation methodologies .

The consultants conducted a detailed investigation and suggested restoration measures that include replacement of expansion joints, replacement of distressed bearings, treatment of the severely distressed portion of the girders. Also suggested was treatment of cracked locations, grouting of girders, localised treatment for RCC bridge members and taking up anti carbonation painting.

The consultants also furnished detailed quantity estimates for taking up restoration measures and set the estimated cost of repairs at Rs 5.95 crore.The GHMC Secunderabad Zone submitted the report to the head office with a request to take up the restoration works.

The GHMC Standing Committee and the General Body approved the proposal and gave administrative sanction for restoring the RoB. However, the restoration works are yet to see the light of the day despite sanctioning of the works.

Work began in 1998, inaugurated in 2007

The RoB was thrown open to the public in August 2007 by former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, years after construction began in 1998, but was practically abandoned in 2000. For the last several years, the RoB has been lying in a deplorable condition due to poor maintenance. The RoB provides alternative routes for vehicles going towards Vidyanagar and Adikmet from Tarnaka and vice-versa