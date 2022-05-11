Drunken brawl leads to death of youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunken brawl which broke out between two friends led to the death of one of them in Road No. 12, Banjara Hills here. The locals who found a body on Tuesday morning called the police in, who identified the victim as A Omar. Based on clues given by his mother, they rounded up his friend Mohammad Ameer.

According to police, both Omar and Ameer, residents of the Tappachabutra area, in fact, are partners in crime. Though their regular profession is painting, they often broke into in houses and stole by diverting the attention of their victims in Humayunagar and Asifnagar.

On Friday evening, both of them informed Omar’s mother that they were going out and then bought liquor. They settled down in a desolate stretch in Banjara Hills and began drinking. It is suspected that both of them fought with each other on some issue and in the clash, Omar died. Banjara Hills police registered a murder case. The police are yet to find out why a brawl had taken place between them and whether it was a premeditated crime or a spontaneous one.