STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Etching the Myth

Architect-turned-artist works with brass and copper for the frist time to enliven the hidden child within us

Published: 11th May 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based architect Srinivasa Babu Angara, who designs murals and sculptures and executes them on granite, marble, wood and cement, has piqued his interest in metals — copper and brass. His latest work is antique-looking brass and copper etchings which he titled: ‘Ana gana ga’ (once upon a time). The artist aims to bring out the child in us by transporting our imagination to the stories we heard as a child through these etchings, which he says, are different from any other. 

Ana gana ga, the etchings from mythical lore, begins on Thursday at Gallery 78, Shilpa Layout, Izzathnagar. Srinivasa, who was still shifting the etchings from his studio to gallery for the exhibit, caught up with CE just a day ahead of his first metal exhibit. “Most artists take prints from the etched plates and reciprocate the piece. I take the plates themselves. They are not the prints, each of the 35 brass and copper etched pieces are actual plates that are etched, painted and scraped,” he tells CE.

He adds that these etchings are different in not only in the technique used but the theme. “I hope to bring out the child in each one of us. In fact, this very aim is the inspiration behind the work. The etchings depict the myths and lores I have heard and imagined as a child. It’s all about the stories that took shape, once upon a time.”  

Speaking more about the technique the artist shares, “Although I had vivid images moving in my head, I wanted to fit them into basic, generic forms. Meaning, in symbolic forms, without losing the proportion, where the essence remains intact.” 

The artist, to make the work extraordinary, used paint along with the etchings. “I laid some colours and scraped them to highlight the base image (etchings), where the rest of the image contains intricate details but remains abstract,” says he. 

What: Exhibition and sale of brass and copper etchings 
Where: Gallery 78, Rd Number 3, next to Hitex gate
When: From Thursday, 7 pm onwards 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp