Swiss Re GBS to launch new centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re, will launch a new centre in Hyderabad in September. The new GBS centre will strengthen Swiss Re’s digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions.Since its establishment in 2001, Swiss Re GBS India has built strong foundations as a centre of excellence across the entire business value chain.

Pravina Ladva, Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Swiss Re, said: “Data is an essential fuel for Swiss Re’s business. By strengthening our data and capabilities, employing our modelling expertise, and developing new data-driven services, we can predict and mitigate risk beforehand. Swiss Re is already well-positioned in India. In Hyderabad we will provide an opportunity to onboard expertise in key roles.”