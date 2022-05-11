STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We may like the smell of petrichor (the earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil) and are probably yearning for it this season.

Published: 11th May 2022 11:43 PM

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We may like the smell of petrichor (the earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil) and are probably yearning for it this season. For Shiraz Mehta, a self-taught woodworker, the scent of sawdust is intoxicating. For his love of woodworking, the man has spent a decade in the lap of nature at Kodaikanal, honing his craftsmanship with different techniques, only to come up with his own. 

The 59-year-old, who started woodworking as a hobbyist a decade ago, started an Instagram page recently and launched Shiraz Mehta Studio in Trimulgherry. His work with the furniture and wood artefacts is so sublime that they offer a meditative experience and delight one’s eyes.   

Shiraz’s style of woodworking is unique, for he uses intricate, all-wood inlay techniques and marquetry to make artefacts. “Here, different species of woods are arranged and stuck together to form a single piece that is then worked on. I mostly use geometric patterns, but it all depends on my mood, I can never make two similar pieces, it’s not my forte,” says the woodworker.  

“I source Wenge wood from Africa which is one of the best hardwoods in the world. I use White Oak which I import from Canada. I also use Black Walnut and Maple. Besides, my favourites are Indian teak and pine,” he says.

Comments

