Bidding iPods goodbye   

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here’s some heartbreaking news for millennials — Apple Inc. has discontinued its iPod after 20 years. The tiny yet lightweight device marked the end of portable CD players and personal FM radios two decades ago. It changed how the world listened to music. But it’s now time to say ‘adieu’ to this wonder of a product. We’ve moved on from the product so much that if you Google ‘iPods’, the search engine will ask you if you were looking for ‘AirPods’ instead!

It is safe to say that an entire generation grew up listening to music on this very handy device that gave all one sought from a music device — great sound quality and decent storage that came in the prettiest of colours and shapes. Some of their popular products include the iPod Classic, iPod Nano 7, iPod Mini 1, The Touch 7, iPod Shuffle 1 and the iPod Touch. Reportedly, the last one is still available in India until stocks last, so see if you can try and get your hands on it.

Now, users of the iPod have been growing nostalgic about owning the sweet little product. Sneha Rao, a homemaker, was 17 when she got her first iPod. “I can’t recall the exact model of the iPods I owned but I remember that one of them was black, then I got a purple and finally a black one,” she laughs. Sneha, who enjoyed listening to the ’90s Bollywood classics on her iPods, adds, “And since the ones I had did not have a display, it was a mystery about what song would play next.”

Prabhu Teja, vice president of V Celluloids, would use his wife’s iPod (then fiancé) more than she did, ten years ago. “It was a very basic model with a tiny screen that had a circle or sorts for the volume and other controls. I did spend a lot of my time with the iPod back then. Apple discontinuing it is news to me but it does make sense now that we have Apple Music and many other music apps on our phones,” he says. “At the time, a private Hindi album called Piya Basanti Re by Sultan Khan and K. S. Chithra was a big-time hit and my wife and I would listen to it on repeat on our iPod,” a nostalgic Prabhu tells CE.

Hazel Shepherina Bodapati, a finance executive, got her first iPod when she was 15 years old and looked at it to be her escape from a lot of things around the time. “I don’t remember the many songs I played on the device but I had all the latest, cool songs downloaded,” says she who still has her iPod tucked into her collection box!

