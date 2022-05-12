Buyer registration commences for Sadbhavana Townships near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is providing an opportunity for buying residential flats at Sadbhavana Townships in Pocharam and Bandlaguda.

Interested parties have been asked to register themselves at local Mee Seva centres, T-App Folio or on the official website and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. Online applications will be accepted from May 12 to June 14.

A notification to this effect was issued by Telangana Swagruha Corporation Limited and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday. Contruction of a total of 2,971 residential flats (3BHK Deluxe, 3BHK, 2BHK and 1BHK) is almost complete.

The flats will be allotted through a random computerised draw, which will take place on June 22.