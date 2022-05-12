STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buyer registration commences for Sadbhavana Townships near Hyderabad

The  State government is providing an opportunity for buying residential flats at Sadbhavana Townships in Pocharam and Bandlaguda.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Pexels)

By Express News Service

Interested parties have been asked to register themselves at local Mee Seva centres, T-App Folio or on the official website and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. Online applications will be accepted from May 12 to June 14. 

A notification to this effect was issued by Telangana Swagruha Corporation Limited and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday. Contruction of a total of 2,971 residential flats (3BHK Deluxe, 3BHK, 2BHK and 1BHK) is almost complete.

The flats will be allotted through a random computerised draw, which will take place on June 22.

