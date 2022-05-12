Hyderabad cashier scoots with Rs 22 lakh cash after faking headache

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cashier with the Bank of Baroda stole around Rs 22.50 lakh cash from its Sahebnagar branch on Tuesday afternoon after telling his manager that he was going out to buy some medicine for a headache.

He did not return till 4 pm. Bank officials did not realise that anything was amiss until they tallied the accounts at the end of the day. It was then that they spotted that there was a shortage of Rs 22,53,378 in their branch as per the cash book.

In a state of panic, the bank officials tried to call the cashier, Praveen Kumar. But his mobile phone was switched off. They then called the Vanasthalipuram police who have lodged a cheating case. Police are verifying CCTV footage to see if the cashier can be traced.

According to the police, the bank's Chief Manager filed the complaint against his cashier. He told the police that Praveen Kumar has been working with the bank since a year and is a permanent employee. A case under Sections IPC 420 and 408 has been filed.