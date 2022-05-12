Hyderabad man loses Rs 45 lakh to fake online girlfriend from Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unemployed youth from Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh, Mothe Ashok, who created a fake Facebook profile posing as a woman 'Indhusha Thummala' duped a Jubilee Hills resident of Rs 45 lakh. Ashok, who is into online gaming, needed money and decided to con people by posing as a woman looking for marriage suitors.

One such victim in Jubilee Hills fell in love with 'Indhusha'. In a span of two years, Ashok took money from the victim in different intervals. The fake 'Indhusha' once said that both her mother as well as her were suffering from COVID-19 and the man sent her money.

What made the Hyderabad resident believe that Indhusha was real were his voice chats with the accused. Ashok used a voice changer application which turned his voice into that of a woman's to convince the victim.

Cybercrime sleuths recovered Rs 2 lakh from him, whereas the rest of the amount was used for his addiction and online gaming.