Hyderabad man loses Rs 45 lakh to fake online girlfriend from Andhra Pradesh

What made the Hyderabad resident believe that Indhusha was real were his voice chats with the accused.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unemployed youth from Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh, Mothe Ashok, who created a fake Facebook profile posing as a woman 'Indhusha Thummala' duped a Jubilee Hills resident of Rs 45 lakh. Ashok, who is into online gaming, needed money and decided to con people by posing as a woman looking for marriage suitors.

One such victim in Jubilee Hills fell in love with 'Indhusha'. In a span of two years, Ashok took money from the victim in different intervals. The fake 'Indhusha' once said that both her mother as well as her were suffering from COVID-19 and the man sent her money. 

What made the Hyderabad resident believe that Indhusha was real were his voice chats with the accused. Ashok used a voice changer application which turned his voice into that of a woman's to convince the victim.

Cybercrime sleuths recovered Rs 2 lakh from him, whereas the rest of the amount was used for his addiction and online gaming. 

