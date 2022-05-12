Incubator deaths: Case against Hyderabad's KAM Multi-Speciality Hospital, post-mortem on baby

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Falaknuma police registered a case against the doctors and management of KAM Multi-Speciality Hospital at Falaknuma, on charges of causing death due to negligence (304A IPC), after two newborns died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday.

The victims' families belong to Khairatabad and Mehdipatnam. The case was registered following a complaint from an advocate in the locality.

As final rites of both the children were completed on Tuesday itself, police in the presence of revenue officials, exhumed the body of the male baby and got a post-mortem conducted while the post-mortem of the girl child is yet to be done.

Falaknuma Inspector R Devender said that they have started a probe into the case and are collecting evidence as well as documents from the hospital where the children were treated.

The children, a girl and a boy were born at the hospital on Tuesday morning. Initially the parents were told that the children were born healthy. Some time later, the children were kept in incubators saying that they had developed some complications.

Around 3 pm on Tuesday, the staff informed the parents that the children were critical and suggested that they be shifted to another major hospital immediately for better treatment. However, on arriving at the major hospital, the children were declared brought dead. Family members later found burns on the chest area of both children.

Family members of male child staging a protest outside the KAM Hospital, went berserk and damaged its premises on Wednesday night. They broke window panes, computers and other material at the hospital. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Mohd Riyaz, a police constable who was controlling the mob, received injuries when the mob jostled with him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is out of danger.