Land allotted for TRS office at Hyderabad's NBT Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has allotted 4,935 sq yards lands to the ruling TRS at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills for the construction of TRS district party office building. The order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

According to sources, Hyderabad district collector sent the proposals to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) on May 9 for allotment of the land to TRS. The CCLA readily accepted the proposal on the following day and allotted the land.

The land cost will be around Rs 50 crore. The ruling paty already has offices in all the 32 districts of Telangana.