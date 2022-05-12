STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Land allotted for TRS office at Hyderabad's NBT Nagar

The State government has allotted 4,935 sq yards lands to the ruling TRS at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills for the construction of TRS district party office building. 

Published: 12th May 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Flexis erected by TRS workers ahead of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Warangal

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has allotted 4,935 sq yards lands to the ruling TRS at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills for the construction of TRS district party office building. The order to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

According to sources, Hyderabad district collector sent the proposals to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) on May 9 for allotment of the land to TRS. The CCLA readily accepted the proposal on the following day and allotted the land.

The land cost will be around Rs 50 crore. The ruling paty already has offices in all the 32 districts of Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS NBT Nagar
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp