Serial property offender lands in police net

Rachakonda police arrested a fruit vendor-turned-property offender who broke into locked houses during the night and looted valuables.

Published: 12th May 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested a fruit vendor-turned-property offender who broke into locked houses during the night and looted valuables. The police also recovered looted items worth over Rs 50 lakh from Syed Hameed. As many as 31 pending cases reported in Rachakonda, Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Nizamabad and in Kalaburagi were detected with his arrest, the police said. 

Hameed used to target houses in posh colonies. When he found houses locked, he broke into them and looted gold, silver articles and cash. In a similar manner, he recently looted a house in Saroornagar and fled from the spot.

