2 held for rape of minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old girl in Pudur of Vikarabad district was raped by a youth on Wednesday night. According to Chengomul SI R Srisailam, the girl who was sitting outside her house was dragged by one of the accused into the bushes and raped.

The second accused, who noticed the girl in a helpless situation, attempted to rape her. However, locals and her family members who were searching for her, found her and rescued her from the accused. The accused were caught and handed over to the police.

The victim and the accused are neighbours. Both the accused have been charged under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the police said.