STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 held for rape of minor girl

However, locals and her family members who were searching for her, found her and rescued her from the accused.

Published: 13th May 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old girl in Pudur of Vikarabad district was raped by a youth on Wednesday night. According to Chengomul SI  R Srisailam, the girl who was sitting outside her house was dragged by one of the accused into the bushes and raped. 

The second accused, who noticed the girl in a helpless situation, attempted to rape her. However, locals and her family members who were searching for her, found her and rescued her from the accused. The accused were caught and handed over to the police. 

The victim and the accused are neighbours. Both the accused have been charged under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp