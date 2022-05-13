3 held for killing man, making it look like mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police on Wednesday arrested three offenders on charged of killing a man and making it look like an accident. Deceased Yashma Kumar, who allegedly had an extra-marital affair with a woman who he proposed for marriage, but she refused. Angry over the rejection, the deceased had allegedly threatened to post her objectionable images and videos online.

According to the police, the three accused — Buchammagari Swetha Reddy, Kongala Ashok, and Kothapally Karthik. The deceased and the key accused Shweta got connected on Facebook in 2018. During the course of their relationship, the duo communicated through video calls and they also exchanged pictures and videos of obscene nature.

After being threatened by the deceased, she went conspired with two of her acquaintance from Andhra Pradesh and decided to get rid of Yashma. The duo reached the city and killed Yashma with a hammer and left him on road to make it look like an accident.