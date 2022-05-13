STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused of killing mother, Hyderabad man found dead in Andhra Pradesh's Nallamala forest

According to the police, Saiteja was killed by his friend Shiva, who then dumped his body in a stream in the forest after tying a boulder to his neck. 

Published: 13th May 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 04:08 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saiteja, who allegedly murdered his adoptive mother Bhoodevi at their house in Saroornagar area and decamped with her gold ornaments on May 7, was found murdered in Nallamala forest on Thursday. According to the police, Saiteja was killed by his friend Shiva, who then dumped his body in a stream in the forest after tying a boulder to his neck. 

In another revelation, the cops have learnt from Shiva that he instigated the killing of Bhoodevi by Saiteja. Shiva told police that he along with Saiteja killed Bhoodevi and looted her gold ornaments. He also told the police that as he did not want to share the booty with Shiva, he killed him and dumped his body in the forest. 

