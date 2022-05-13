BMW driver hits bike, 2 hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two drunk youths in a BMW hit a bike at Gachibowli leaving two persons on the bike with injuries. Alerted by locals, when police rushed to the spot, the drunk youths identified as Vattem Nihaal and his friend Lohith misbehaved and abused the police personnel. Nihal who was behind the wheel recorded 234 BAC and Lohith 501 BAC in the drunk driving test. They had consumed alcohol at a pub and were returning home, the police found.